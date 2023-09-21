Covenant (COVN) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Covenant has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $6,607.71 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,683,074 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

