Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.89.

Get Coventry Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coventry Group

In other news, insider Edmon Odza bought 58,623 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,399.41 ($46,709.29). In related news, insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 400,000 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$440,000.00 ($283,870.97). Also, insider Edmon Odza purchased 58,623 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$72,399.41 ($46,709.29). Insiders bought a total of 972,623 shares of company stock worth $1,080,503 in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.