Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

CMCT opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

