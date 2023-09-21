Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 9,730 Shares of RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (BATS:SPCZ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (BATS:SPCZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance
RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of -0.25.
RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (BATS:SPCZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.