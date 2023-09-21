Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 21,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $294,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNK opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

