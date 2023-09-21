Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $202.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.90. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

