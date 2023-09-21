Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $73.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.