Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $149.86 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

