Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.52 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

