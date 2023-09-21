Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 770,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 76,448 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 147,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,389,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.51. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $803,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,602. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

