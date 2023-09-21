Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1,555.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

