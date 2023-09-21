Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 327 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 178,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA opened at $77.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

