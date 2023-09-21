Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UYLD opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.