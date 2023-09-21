Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 177,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $637.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

