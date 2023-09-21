Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.68.

