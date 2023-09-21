Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.5 %

EXAS opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.