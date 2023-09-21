Critical Analysis: Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) & Its Peers

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dragonfly Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million -$39.57 million -2.89 Dragonfly Energy Competitors $678.17 million $8.06 million 3.31

Dragonfly Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dragonfly Energy Competitors 111 497 1088 54 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 321.06%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy’s peers have a beta of -5.06, meaning that their average stock price is 606% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Dragonfly Energy Competitors -946.10% -17.32% -14.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy peers beat Dragonfly Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.