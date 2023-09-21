CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Director James R. Larson Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) Director James R. Larson purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $13,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,222.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. CSI Compressco LP has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

