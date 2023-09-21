Css Llc/Il Sells 132,542 Shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Stock

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Css Llc/Il sold 132,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $51,691.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Css Llc/Il sold 30,000 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Css Llc/Il sold 10,000 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $5,000.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Css Llc/Il sold 76,880 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $36,902.40.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il sold 5,000 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $3,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Css Llc/Il sold 140,000 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $102,200.00.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of VINE stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine ( NYSEAMERICAN:VINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative return on equity of 227.16% and a negative net margin of 774.68%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

