Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading Down 10.4%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 380,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 582,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cue Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Cue Health Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cue Health by 813.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cue Health by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Stories

