Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Institutional Trading of Culp

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,951 shares of company stock worth $105,291. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 28.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.