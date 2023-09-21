CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

