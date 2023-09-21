Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.42

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 205669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,830,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,593,060.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,350 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

