Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Danaher by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 12.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

DHR opened at $254.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

