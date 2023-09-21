Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.54.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

