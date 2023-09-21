Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.55-$8.85 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

