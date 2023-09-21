Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.43.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.31. The stock had a trading volume of 355,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

