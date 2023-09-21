DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Up 0.5%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.23 ($4.50) and last traded at €4.16 ($4.43). 206,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.14 ($4.41).
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The firm has a market cap of $514.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.29.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.