Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $156.60

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $156.60 and last traded at $156.72, with a volume of 30994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.74) to GBX 4,000 ($49.55) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.69) to GBX 3,800 ($47.07) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

Diageo Stock Down 1.5 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.27.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.