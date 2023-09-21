Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $5,410,371,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.22. The company had a trading volume of 260,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,943. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average of $138.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

