DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

