Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,876,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,258,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27.

