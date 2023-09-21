DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,754 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. Barclays raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

