Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,637 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.68.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $115.63 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

