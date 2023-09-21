Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

DOV opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.56 and a 200-day moving average of $144.02.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

