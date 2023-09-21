East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

