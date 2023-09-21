Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 40.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $214.65 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.