Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Get Edison International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.