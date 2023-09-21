Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $122,340.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

EA opened at $120.45 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

