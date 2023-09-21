Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

NYSE:LLY opened at $569.62 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $540.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

