Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.34

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 26106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EDR

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$656.85 million, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.43.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of C$67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1882475 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.