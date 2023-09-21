Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 5.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. 2,367,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,871,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 278.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

