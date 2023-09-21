Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Insider Purchases A$25,801.40 in Stock

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) insider Brent Scrimshaw acquired 16,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.58 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$25,801.40 ($16,646.06).
Enero Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Enero Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Enero Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.
Enero Group Company Profile
Enero Group Limited engages in the provision of integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It provides strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media services.
