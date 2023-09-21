Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,320,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 16,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

