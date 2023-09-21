Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 207,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 222,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,319,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 436,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

