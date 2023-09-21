EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Raised by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 253,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,323. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

