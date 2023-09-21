Epsilon Healthcare Limited (ASX:EPN) Insider Alan Beasley Purchases 1,931,156 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Healthcare Limited (ASX:EPN – Get Free Report) insider Alan Beasley bought 1,931,156 shares of Epsilon Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$46,347.74 ($29,901.77).

Alan Beasley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Epsilon Healthcare alerts:

On Friday, June 30th, Alan Beasley purchased 2,675,022 shares of Epsilon Healthcare stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,175.46 ($36,242.23).

Epsilon Healthcare Price Performance

About Epsilon Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Epsilon Healthcare Limited operates as a healthcare and pharmaceuticals company primarily in Australia and Canada. It engages in the manufacture and distribution of hydroponics equipment, materials, and nutrients; and development and delivery of medicinal cannabis, as well as provides turnkey cannabis cultivation solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.