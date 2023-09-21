Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$28,000.00 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.40 to C$7.20 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

