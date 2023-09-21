Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $15.63 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

