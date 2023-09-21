Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Insider Peter Stephens Buys 89,781 Shares

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Free Report) insider Peter Stephens acquired 89,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$30,256.20 ($19,520.13).
Peter Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, Peter Stephens bought 35,219 shares of Etherstack stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,678.84 ($8,179.90).
Etherstack Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Etherstack Company Profile
Etherstack plc, a wireless technology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, licensing, and sale of mission critical radio technologies to equipment manufacturers and network operators in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Asian countries. Its technology enables push-to-talk (PTT) communications; and advanced digital land mobile radio (LMR), and cellular and satellite networks.
